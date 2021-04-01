Velodyne stock gains on AGM Systems deal for UAV solution, lifting lidar peers
Apr. 01, 2021 7:52 AM ETVelodyne Lidar, Inc. (VLDR)VLDR, LAZR, AEVA, OUSTBy: Brandy Betz, SA News Editor
- Velodyne Lidar (NASDAQ:VLDR) has signed a multi-year agreement with AGM Systems, a company that develops and integrates laser equipment for mobile and air applications.
- AGM will use Velodyne's Ultra Puck lidar sensor in the new second-gen AGM-MS3 Unmanned Aerial Vehicle solution. The solution provides centimeter-level accuracy when scanning from heights of up to 200 meters.
- AGM is the first company in Russia to use lidar on fixed-wing UAVs.
- “The data quality of the AGM-MS3, enabled by Velodyne Lidar’s Ultra Puck, is confirmed by assessments carried out at a specialized testing site of the university,” says Kamina Nadezha, Rector, Moscow State University of Geodesy and Cartography. “In the course of the study, the accuracy, detail, repeatability and stability of the system were evaluated. At the moment, this is the best solution on the Russian market for UAV mapping with lidar, verified by our university.”
- Velodyne shares are up 3.6% pre-market to $11.81. Lidar peers also getting a boost: Luminar Technologies (NASDAQ:LAZR) +3.7%, Aeva (NYSE:AEVA) +2.6%, Ouster (NYSE:OUST) +1.3%.
- Press release.