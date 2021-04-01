Dosing underway in Passage Bio's PBGM01 study for infantile GM1 gangliosidosis

Apr. 01, 2021 7:56 AM ETPassage Bio, Inc. (PASG)PASGBy: Mamta Mayani, SA News Editor
  • The first patient has been dosed in Passage Bio's (NASDAQ:PASG) Phase 1/2 clinical trial program for PBGM01 for the treatment of infantile GM1 gangliosidosis (GM1).
  • Imagine-1 is a dose-escalation study of PBGM01 administered by a single injection into the cisterna magna in pediatric subjects with early and late infantile GM1.
  • The clinical program will enroll a total of four cohorts of two patients each, with separate dose-escalation cohorts for late infantile GM1 and early infantile GM1.
  • The primary goal of the Phase 1/2 study is to first assess safety and tolerability and then efficacy of PBGM01 in patients.
  • Passage Bio anticipates initial safety and 30-day biomarker data from the first cohort in mid-2021.
  • GM1, a rare monogenic lysosomal storage disease, is caused by mutations in the GLB1 gene, which encodes the lysosomal enzyme beta-galactosidase (β-gal). Reduced β-gal activity results in the accumulation of toxic levels of GM1 gangliosides in neurons throughout the brain, causing rapidly progressive neurodegeneration.
  • GM1 accumulation also damages heart, liver, and bones.
