Eloxx Pharmaceuticals acquires Zikani Therapeutics in all-stock deal
Apr. 01, 2021 7:58 AM ETEloxx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (ELOX)ELOXBy: SA News Team
- Eloxx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ELOX) has acquired Zikani Therapeutics in an all-stock transaction, in a bid to create a leader in ribosomal RNA-targeted therapies for treatment of rare diseases and oncology.
- Under the terms of the deal, Zikani stockholders received about 7.6M Eloxx shares and own about 16% of the combined company.
- Sumit Aggarwal, who was previously the President and Chief Executive Officer of Zikani, has been named President and Chief at Eloxx, with Vijay Modur, Zikani’s Chief Scientific and Medical Officer, taking over the role of Eloxx’s Head of Research and Development.
- The deal is expected to maximize the potential of the company's ELX-02 drug candidate, which is currently in Phase 2 clinical trials in Cystic Fibrosis (CF) patients affected by nonsense mutations in the cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator (CFTR) gene.
- "We are excited about the potential of ELX-02 and combining the companies opens the door to build a leadership position in genetic therapy by rapidly developing treatments that can restore functional proteins in patients with nonsense mutations in their RNA," Aggarwal said.
- The deal also adds preclinical stage pipeline in rare diseases and oncology targeting RNA and ribosomal mutations to the company's portfolio.