Goodyear prices $1B senior notes offering

Apr. 01, 2021 7:59 AM ETThe Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (GT)GTBy: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor
  • The Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT) priced its public offering of $550M principal amount of senior notes due 2031 and $450M principal amount of senior notes due 2033.
  • The 2031 notes will be offered to the public at a price of 100% of their principal amount and will bear interest at a rate of 5.250% annually; 2033 notes will be offered to the public at a price of 100% of their principal amount and will bear interest at a rate of 5.625% annually.
  • Offering expected to close on Apr.6.
  • Net proceeds along with current cash will be used to redeem in full its outstanding $1B 5.125% senior notes due 2023 at a redemption price equal to par plus accrued and unpaid interest to the redemption date.
