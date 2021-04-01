HarborOne raises dividend by ~67%
Apr. 01, 2021 8:03 AM ETHarborOne Bancorp, Inc. (HONE)HONEBy: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor
- HarborOne (NASDAQ:HONE) declares $0.05/share quarterly dividend, 66.7% increase from prior dividend of $0.03.
- Forward yield 1.48%
- Payable April 28; for shareholders of record April 14; ex-div April 13.
- CEO comment: “The dividend increase is well supported by our current and projected earnings as we continue executing our business plan.” Joseph F. Casey, President and Chief Operating Officer of the Company, stated: “Our strong financial performance enables us to increase our quarterly cash dividend while maintaining sufficient capital to support our strategic growth initiatives.”