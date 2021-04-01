Enrollment underway in Onconova's early-stage study of ON 123300 in China
Apr. 01, 2021 8:11 AM ETOnconova Therapeutics, Inc. (ONTX)ONTXBy: Mamta Mayani, SA News Editor1 Comment
- Onconova Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONTX) has enrolled three patients in the second dosing cohort of its Phase 1 study with ON 123300 in HR+ HER2- metastatic breast cancer and other advanced relapsed/refractory cancers in China.
- The HanX trial has enrolled six patients to date in two cohorts and may continue to enroll patients with cancer at increasing doses with three to six patients per dose until the recommended Phase 2 dose is identified.
- The HanX study trial design calls for dosing on days 1-21 of each 28-day cycle, compared with planned Phase 1 study in the U.S. that will assess the safety, tolerability and pharmacokinetics of oral ON 123300 as monotherapy at increasing doses. U.S. study is expected to begin in Q2.
- In December 2017, Onconova inked deal with HanX Biopharma for ON 123300 in Greater China.