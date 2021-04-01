Milestone Scientific shares rise on narrower FY loss
Apr. 01, 2021
- Milestone Scientific (NYSEMKT:MLSS) shares rose more than 5% during premarket trading after the company posted a narrower net loss for the year, as it kept a tight lid on costs during the period.
- Arjan Haverhals, President of Milestone Scientific and CEO of Wand Dental, argued that the company's strong results during the year, despite headwinds caused by the pandemic, signaled that the company is "successfully navigating the pandemic and are on a growth trajectory".
- "...we carefully managed our operating expenses during the year and reduced our net loss."
- Net loss was about $(7.3)M, or $(0.12)/share for the year ended December 31, 2020, versus net loss of $(7.5)M, or $(0.16)/share, for the same period last year.
- The company also highlighted that it has a strong cash runway with over $14M of cash, cash equivalents and other short-term investments as of December 31, 2020.
- Full-year revenue for the year decreased 33% to $5.44M, but beat analysts' estimates by $0.21M.
