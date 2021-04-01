Marriott Vacations completes deal for Welk Resorts
Apr. 01, 2021 8:18 AM ETMarriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation (VAC)VACBy: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor
- Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC) announces that it has completed the previously announced acquisition of Welk Resorts for $485M. The deal price includes approximately 1.4M shares of VAC.
- "With its eight upper upscale ownership resorts located primarily on the West Coast, 55,000 Owners and three years of built inventory, Welk Resorts is a great addition to MVW," notes Marriott Vacations CEO Stephen Weisz.
- The company thinks the acquisition will provide it with substantial future growth opportunities. After all final approvals are obtained and the resorts are rebranded, the company's Hyatt Residence Club footprint will grow by 50%.
- Read more details about the acquisition.
- Seeking Alpha Author Brian Bent recently posted a positive article on the upside for Marriott Vacations.