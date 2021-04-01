Arbutus shares rise after SARS-CoV-2 research deal
Apr. 01, 2021 8:22 AM ETArbutus Biopharma Corporation (ABUS)ABUSBy: SA News Team
- Arbutus Biopharma (NASDAQ:ABUS), X-Chem and Proteros biostructures have entered into a research and license agreement focused on the discovery of novel inhibitors targeting the SARS-CoV-2 nsp5 main protease ((Mpro)).
- Arbutus shares were trading up more than 9% premarket.
- The agreement is designed to accelerate the development of pan-coronavirus agents to treat COVID-19 and potential future coronavirus outbreaks.
- The collaboration will allow for the rapid screening of one of the largest small molecule libraries against Mpro and the use of state-of-the-art structure guided methods to rapidly optimize Mpro inhibitors, which Arbutus could potentially progress to clinical candidates.
- Financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed.