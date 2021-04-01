Arbutus shares rise after SARS-CoV-2 research deal

  • Arbutus Biopharma (NASDAQ:ABUS), X-Chem and Proteros biostructures have entered into a research and license agreement focused on the discovery of novel inhibitors targeting the SARS-CoV-2 nsp5 main protease ((Mpro)).
  • Arbutus shares were trading up more than 9% premarket.
  • The agreement is designed to accelerate the development of pan-coronavirus agents to treat COVID-19 and potential future coronavirus outbreaks.
  • The collaboration will allow for the rapid screening of one of the largest small molecule libraries against Mpro and the use of state-of-the-art structure guided methods to rapidly optimize Mpro inhibitors, which Arbutus could potentially progress to clinical candidates.
  • Financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.