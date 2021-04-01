FDA advisers reiterate case against approval of Biogen/Eisai's aducanumab for Alzheimer's
Apr. 01, 2021 8:51 AM ETBiogen Inc. (BIIB), ESALFBIIB, ESALFBy: Jonathan Block, SA News Editor24 Comments
- Three doctors who served on the FDA advisory committee that ultimately voted to reject Alzheimer's drug aducanumab from Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) and Eisai (OTCPK:ESALF) are reiterating the case that the drug should not be approved.
- G. Caleb Alexander, Scott Emerson, and Aaron S. Kesselheim say "there is no persuasive evidence to support approval of aducanumab at this time" in a JAMA editorial.
- The trio write that two pivotal trials came to different results.
- While one met its primary endpoint, the other did not.
- "The high-dose group in study 301 had less evidence of treatment benefit than did the low-dose group in that same study, despite both studies 301 and 302 showing statistically significant dose response trends as expected for measures of brain amyloid," the doctors write.
- The group also criticized the post hoc analyses of aducanumab as providing "limited information" in determining the drug's benefit and warning the analyses "should not be the basis for FDA approval."
- Aducanumab has a PDUFA date of June 7.
