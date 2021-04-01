Moody's and S&P Global upgraded to Outperform at RayJay

  • Raymond James analyst Patrick O'Shaughnessy upgrades Moody's (NYSE:MCO) and S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) to Outperform from Market Perform as he expects their ratings businesses to continue to benefit from a healthy debt issuance market.
  • Higher rates and elevated leverage don't appear to be slowing the amount of debt that corporations are issuing, he wrote in a note to clients.
  • "Investment grade corporate bond issuance was down 7% Y/Y in 1Q21 versus our prior expectation of a 26% decline against a tough 1Q20 comp," O'Shaughnessy writes. High-yield issuance, meanwhile, rose 81% Y/Y vs. his expectation of 16%.
  • Updates Moody's Investor Services Q1 revenue estimate to $899M vs. $812M prior, reflecting 11% Y/Y growth.
  • Updates S&P Ratings revenue estimate to$1.03B vs. $922M prior, reflecting 24% Y/Y growth.
  • Beyond the ratings business, O'Shaughnessy expects SPGI to "aggressively" buy back shares later in the year after it completes the pending acquisition of IHS Markit; note that its cash balance swelled to $4.1B by 2020-end.
  • For Moody's, he is positive on its compliance and risk franchise and believes Moody's Analytics is set for sustained margin improvement after its current period of elevated investment.
  • O'Shaughnessy's bullish view for MCO contrasts with the Bearish Quant rating, which assigns poor grades for value and momentum; on SPGI, the Outperform rating is more optimistic than the Neutral Quant rating.
  • See SPGI and MCO's total return lag the S&P 500's starting in the latter part of 2021 in chart below.
  • Earlier this month, SA contributor Leo Nelissen called SPGI the perfect dividend growth stock.
