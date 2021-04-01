Xeriant inks JV with Movychem
- Xeriant (OTCPK:XERI) announced today that its Czech Republic affiliate, Xeriant Europe has entered into a joint venture with Movychem, Slovakia-based chemical company primarily to further develop applications and new markets for its breakthrough green fire retardant and fire resistant products under the brand name Retacell.
- Under the agreement, Xeriant Europe has a 50% stake in Movychem Holdings, which will hold all intellectual property rights and patents, as well as exclusivity for distribution of Movychem products in the U.S. market.
- "The Movychem JV is consistent with our strategy to acquire technologies that advance sustainability and safety in aerospace and can produce near-term revenue," CEO of Xeriant Aerospace Keith Duffy commented.