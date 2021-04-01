Surmodics reports successful first patient uses of Sublime radial access platform devices
- Surmodics (NASDAQ:SRDX) announces the successful first uses with patients for two devices within its Sublime Radial Access Platform: the Sublime Radial Access Guide Sheath and Sublime Radial Access .014 RX PTA Dilatation Catheter.
- Both Sublime products in multiple cases, including a below-the-knee procedure showcased benefits.
- "... Delivery of the catheter was easy, even below-the-knee. The pushability, trackability, and crossability all were exceptional. We performed multiple inflations in the below-the-knee case and the crossing profile of the balloon was impeccable,” said Dr. Ibrahim.
- The Sublime Radial Access .014 RX PTA Catheter which received FDA 510(k) clearance in August 2020, allows above or below-the-knee access through a transradial approach by providing the longest working length (250 cm) on the market.
- The device is compatible with a 5 Fr guide sheath and is designed to provide the performance of an over-the-wire PTA catheter in an RX platform.
- The FDA-cleared Sublime Radial Access Guide Sheath is the industry’s first 5 Fr sheath available in lengths up to 150 cm and sets a new standard for lower extremity treatment through a transradial approach.
- “The numerous benefits of radial access—including cost savings, reduced risk of complications, and shorter length-of-stay—have been well researched," said Gary Maharaj, President and CEO of Surmodics.
- The Sublime Radial Access .014 RX PTA Dilatation Catheter is indicated for PTA dilation of peripheral vasculature stenosis in the iliac, femoral, ilio-femoral, popliteal, infra-popliteal, and renal arteries, and for the treatment of obstructive lesions of native or synthetic arteriovenous dialysis fistulae.
- The Sublime Radial Access Guide Sheath is intended to introduce therapeutic or diagnostic devices into the vasculature, excluding the coronary and neuro vasculature.