Surmodics reports successful first patient uses of Sublime radial access platform devices

Apr. 01, 2021 8:50 AM ETSurmodics, Inc. (SRDX)SRDXBy: Mamta Mayani, SA News Editor
  • Surmodics (NASDAQ:SRDX) announces the successful first uses with patients for two devices within its Sublime Radial Access Platform: the Sublime Radial Access Guide Sheath and Sublime Radial Access .014 RX PTA Dilatation Catheter.
  • Both Sublime products in multiple cases, including a below-the-knee procedure showcased benefits.
  • "... Delivery of the catheter was easy, even below-the-knee. The pushability, trackability, and crossability all were exceptional. We performed multiple inflations in the below-the-knee case and the crossing profile of the balloon was impeccable,” said Dr. Ibrahim.
  • The Sublime Radial Access .014 RX PTA Catheter which received FDA 510(k) clearance in August 2020, allows above or below-the-knee access through a transradial approach by providing the longest working length (250 cm) on the market.
  • The device is compatible with a 5 Fr guide sheath and is designed to provide the performance of an over-the-wire PTA catheter in an RX platform.
  • The FDA-cleared Sublime Radial Access Guide Sheath is the industry’s first 5 Fr sheath available in lengths up to 150 cm and sets a new standard for lower extremity treatment through a transradial approach.
  • “The numerous benefits of radial access—including cost savings, reduced risk of complications, and shorter length-of-stay—have been well researched," said Gary Maharaj, President and CEO of Surmodics.
  • The Sublime Radial Access .014 RX PTA Dilatation Catheter is indicated for PTA dilation of peripheral vasculature stenosis in the iliac, femoral, ilio-femoral, popliteal, infra-popliteal, and renal arteries, and for the treatment of obstructive lesions of native or synthetic arteriovenous dialysis fistulae.
  • The Sublime Radial Access Guide Sheath is intended to introduce therapeutic or diagnostic devices into the vasculature, excluding the coronary and neuro vasculature.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.