PVH defended by BofA after earnings miss

Apr. 01, 2021 8:57 AM ETPVH Corp. (PVH)PVHBy: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor1 Comment
  • Bank of America reiterates a Buy rating on PVH (NYSE:PVH) after pointing to a Q4 earnings beat of the firm's below-consensus expectations on tightly managed operating expenses.
  • BofA notes PVH's order books are healthy despite the shutdowns and thinks a channel shift could benefit gross margins.
  • "We expect share price appreciation driven by multiple expansion and improved profitability. Long term, we expect PVH to post outsized EPS growth vs. peers' driven by strong international sales momentum, a diversified distribution strategy, and debt repayment."
  • See details on PVH's earnings report.
