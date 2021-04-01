Ring Energy activist shareholder 'generally encouraged' by actions
Apr. 01, 2021 8:59 AM ETRing Energy, Inc. (REI)REIBy: Carl Surran, SA News Editor2 Comments
- Ring Energy (NYSEMKT:REI) +1.6% pre-market after shareholder Simon Kukes and American Resources say they are "generally encouraged" by the company’s progress in the actions laid out in their March 2 letter to the board and will not nominate board members or present proposals at this time.
- Kukes says he remains concerned that Ring moved up its annual meeting to May from December, and will continue to actively monitor the company while asking management and the board to pay down debt and seek an eventual deleveraging transaction.
- Ring Energy is more than 110% hedged on its oil production for 2021, which limits its cash flow upside potential, Elephant Analytics writes in a neutral analysis posted on Seeking Alpha.