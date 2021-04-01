Granada Gold Mine appoints new CFO

Apr. 01, 2021 9:04 AM ETGranada Gold Mine Inc. (GBBFF)GBBFFBy: Akanksha Bakshi, SA News Editor
  • Granada Gold Mine (OTCPK:GBBFF) announce appointment of Mr. Ryan Webster as Chief Financial Officer, effective today, replacing the interim CFO, Mr. Robert Guanzon.
  • Most recently, Mr. Webster served as a consultant providing corporate finance services to a variety of clients, including contract CFO services to Blue Thunder Mining Inc. During his time at Blue Thunder he led the company through a qualifying transaction for public listing on the TSX Venture Exchange. Prior to his time as a consultant, Mr. Webster held the role of VP, Finance at Dominion Diamond Corporation.
