Gilead upgraded to outperform at Bernstein on growth prospects
Apr. 01, 2021 9:26 AM ETGilead Sciences, Inc. (GILD)GILDBy: Jonathan Block, SA News Editor16 Comments
- Bernstein analyst Ronny Gal is upgrading shares of Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) from market perform to outperform with a price target of $80.
- Given yesterday's closing price of $64.63, that represents upside of ~24%.
- Gal writes that data from Trodelvy (sacituzumab) and magrolimab in, respectively, HR+ breast cancer and acute myeloid leukemia, will likely be positive in 2H 2021, and the launch in these indications will support top-line growth of ~6.5% from 2021-2024.
- He also sees stability in the company's HIV franchise given Gilead's recent partnership with Merck and recent positive results of lenacapivir in phase 2/3.
- Gilead shares are up 1.8% to $65.78 in premarket trading.