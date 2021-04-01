Gilead upgraded to outperform at Bernstein on growth prospects

  • Bernstein analyst Ronny Gal is upgrading shares of Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) from market perform to outperform with a price target of $80.
  • Given yesterday's closing price of $64.63, that represents upside of ~24%.
  • Gal writes that data from Trodelvy (sacituzumab) and magrolimab in, respectively, HR+ breast cancer and acute myeloid leukemia, will likely be positive in 2H 2021, and the launch in these indications will support top-line growth of ~6.5% from 2021-2024.
  • He also sees stability in the company's HIV franchise given Gilead's recent partnership with Merck and recent positive results of lenacapivir in phase 2/3.
  • Gilead shares are up 1.8% to $65.78 in premarket trading.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.