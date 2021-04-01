EMA grants PRIME tag to Autolus Therapeutics' AUTO1 in blood cancer

  • Autolus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AUTL) has received PRIority MEdicines (PRIME) designation from the EMA for AUTO1,currently being investigated in the ongoing FELIX Phase 1b/2 study in relapsed / refractory adult B-Acute Lymphocytic Leukemia.
  • PRIME, akin to Breakthrough Therapy status in the U.S., provides for more intensive guidance on development and accelerated review of the market application.
  • AUTO1 is a CD19 CAR T cell investigational therapy designed to overcome the limitations in clinical activity and safety compared to current CD19 CAR T cell therapies.
  • B-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia is a cancer that affects "B lymphocytes" - white blood cells that grow in the soft center of bones, called marrow.
  • AUTL shares up 2.4% premarket trading at $5.87.
