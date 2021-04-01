Genix inks license and supply agreement for Synthroid generic
- Genix Pharmaceuticals (OTCPK:GENPF) has entered into an exclusive licensing and supply agreement with Acme Generics for the manufacture, sale, marketing and distribution of Canada's first available generic version of Synthroid (Levothyroxine sodium), a widely prescribed treatment for hypothyroidism.
- Currently sold by Mylan Pharmaceuticals, Synthroid is the largest volume prescription drug sold in Canada with nearly 20M prescriptions written in 2019, the company said.
- Genix will pay Acme a total licensing fee of $350K for the exclusive Canadian rights which includes eleven dosages of Levothyroxine sodium.
- The initial term of the agreement is for an eight year period, and will renew automatically for two year terms thereafter.