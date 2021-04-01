Genix inks license and supply agreement for Synthroid generic

  • Genix Pharmaceuticals (OTCPK:GENPF) has entered into an exclusive licensing and supply agreement with Acme Generics for the manufacture, sale, marketing and distribution of Canada's first available generic version of Synthroid (Levothyroxine sodium), a widely prescribed treatment for hypothyroidism.
  • Currently sold by Mylan Pharmaceuticals, Synthroid is the largest volume prescription drug sold in Canada with nearly 20M prescriptions written in 2019, the company said.
  • Genix will pay Acme a total licensing fee of $350K for the exclusive Canadian rights which includes eleven dosages of Levothyroxine sodium.
  • The initial term of the agreement is for an eight year period, and will renew automatically for two year terms thereafter.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.