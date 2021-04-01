GeoVax receives notice of allowance for Hepatitis B vaccine patent
Apr. 01, 2021
- GeoVax Labs (NASDAQ:GOVX) announces that the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office has issued a Notice of Allowance for Patent Application No. 16/305,305 related to the composition and methods of generating an immune response to Hepatitis B Virus.
- The work supporting the patent application was performed through a collaboration between GeoVax and Georgia State University and the patent is jointly owned by the Company and the Georgia State University Research Foundation.
- GeoVax’s current development programs are focused on preventive vaccines against COVID-19, HIV, Zika Virus, hemorrhagic fever viruses, and malaria, as well as therapeutic vaccines against multiple cancers.
- Shares up marginally during premarket trading.