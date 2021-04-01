Sugarmade inks binding LOI to acquire Lemon Glow
Apr. 01, 2021 9:14 AM ETSugarmade, Inc. (SGMD)SGMDBy: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor4 Comments
- Sugarmade (OTCPK:SGMD) signed a binding LOI for the acquisition of California-based Lemon Glow and all its assets, interests, property, and rights.
- As stipulated in the LOI, 32 acres of the property have been designated for outdoor cannabis cultivation.
- Sugarmade and Lemon Glow management agreed that the annual potential cultivation yield at the property is ~4K pounds of dry trimmed cannabis flower per acre, or ~128K pounds of dry trimmed cannabis flower annually.
- The company has 30 days to close the acquisition from the LOI effective date, established as Mar. 28, 2021.