Sugarmade inks binding LOI to acquire Lemon Glow

Apr. 01, 2021 9:14 AM ETSugarmade, Inc. (SGMD)SGMDBy: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor4 Comments
  • Sugarmade (OTCPK:SGMD) signed a binding LOI for the acquisition of California-based Lemon Glow and all its assets, interests, property, and rights.
  • As stipulated in the LOI, 32 acres of the property have been designated for outdoor cannabis cultivation.
  • Sugarmade and Lemon Glow management agreed that the annual potential cultivation yield at the property is ~4K pounds of dry trimmed cannabis flower per acre, or ~128K pounds of dry trimmed cannabis flower annually.
  • The company has 30 days to close the acquisition from the LOI effective date, established as Mar. 28, 2021.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.