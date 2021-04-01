Top reopening pick Uber gets bullish start at Jefferies
Apr. 01, 2021
- Saying the company is "driving with more power, less weight" into the post-pandemic reopening, Jefferies initiates Uber (NYSE:UBER) coverage with a Buy rating and $75 price target, implying a 38% upside.
- The firm calls Uber one of its top reopening plays with the company "ideally positioned to accelerate growth" and to reach profitability in the fourth quarter of this year.
- Jefferies expects the Mobility business to fully recover by FY23 and Delivery to "sustain rapid growth on an expanding set of opportunities."
- Uber shares are up 1.8% pre-market to $55.47.
