City Holding announces stock buyback
Apr. 01, 2021 9:16 AM ETCity Holding Company (CHCO)CHCOBy: Manshi Mamtora, CFA
- City Holding (NASDAQ:CHCO) BOD authorizes buy back up to 1M of its common shares, approximately 6% of outstanding shares in open market transactions at prices that are accretive to the earnings per share of continuing shareholders.
- Company rescinded the previous share repurchase plan approved February 27, 2019.
- Through March 31, 2021, the Company repurchased 908,701 shares under the February 2019 plan.
- It is a $5.8B bank holding company headquartered in Charleston.
- "As of March 31, 2021, the Company was very well capitalized and capital continues to grow due to our exceptional earnings. As a result, we view this repurchase plan as part of an ongoing strategy to build value for our stockholders while maintaining appropriate capital levels,” stated Charles R. Hageboeck, President & CEO.