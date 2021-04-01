City Holding announces stock buyback

  • City Holding (NASDAQ:CHCO) BOD authorizes buy back up to 1M of its common shares, approximately 6% of outstanding shares in open market transactions at prices that are accretive to the earnings per share of continuing shareholders.
  • Company rescinded the previous share repurchase plan approved February 27, 2019.
  • Through March 31, 2021, the Company repurchased 908,701 shares under the February 2019 plan.
  • It is a $5.8B bank holding company headquartered in Charleston.
  • "As of March 31, 2021, the Company was very well capitalized and capital continues to grow due to our exceptional earnings. As a result, we view this repurchase plan as part of an ongoing strategy to build value for our stockholders while maintaining appropriate capital levels,” stated Charles R. Hageboeck, President & CEO.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.