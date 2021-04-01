Wingstop gains 7% after Q1 sales impress
Apr. 01, 2021 9:17 AM ETWingstop Inc. (WING)WINGBy: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor1 Comment
- Oppenheimer weighs in on the strong preliminary Q1 numbers turned in late yesterday by Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING).
- Analyst Brian Nagel: "WING continues to execute exceptionally well, demonstrated by pre-announced 1Q21 SSS upside (+20.7% vs. Street's +14%) and record-breaking unit growth. We believe this highlights the power of WING's digital platform (~64% mix), best-in-class unit economics and long-term growth profile. Near-term sales could become more choppy against tougher 2Q comparisons, but this already appears well understood. Overall, we believe management has the firepower to at least achieve Street's +4.8% SSS estimate for 21E. We remain attracted to the fundamentals, but given shares at 42x EV/EBITDA, we await a more accommodating entry-point."
- Oppy's entry point may have to wait with shares of Wingstop up 6.94% in premarket trading.
- See details on Wingstop's Q1 preannouncement.