S&P 500 tops 4,000 for the first time
- The major averages are kicking off the new quarter on a bullish note, with the S&P 500 (SP500) (NYSEARCA:SPY) +0.7% topping 4,000 for the first time intraday.
- The Nasdaq (COMP) +1.3% is leading the indexes, building on its gains from yesterday.
- The 10-year Treasury yield is off 5 basis points to just under 1.7% following an unexpected rise in jobless claims to 719K.
- That decline in yields is helping tech stocks.
- The Dow (DJI) +0.3% is up, but lagging.
- "Only 15 states saw declines in regular state UI claims. Most saw increases," Julia Pollard, labor economist at ZipRecruiter tweets. "But more than half saw declines in (pandemic unemployment assistance) claims. Perhaps gig workers are recovering working hours and earnings more quickly than traditional payroll employees?"
- Eight of 11 S&P sectors are higher, led by the megacap sectors: Info Tech (NYSEARCA:XLK), Communications Services (NYSEARCA:XLC) and Consumer Discretionary (NYSEARCA:XLY).
- The Big 6 megacaps are all up more than 1%, with Tesla at the top.
- Chip companies are boosting XLK thanks to upside guidance from Micron.
- The declining sectors are all defensive: Consumer Staples (NYSEARCA:XLP), Utilities (NYSEARCA:XLU) and Healthcare (NYSEARCA:XLV).
- While the S&P is kicking off Q2 with a record high, it faces a tough job bringing back double-digit returns three years in a row, something that's only happened three times since 1960.