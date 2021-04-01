Denison completes procurement of 2.5M lbs. U3O8 in project finance initiative

Apr. 01, 2021 9:50 AM ETDenison Mines Corp. (DNN)DNNBy: Carl Surran, SA News Editor
  • Denison Mines (DNN +6.9%) says successfully secured 2.5M lbs. of uranium concentrates at a weighted average price of $29.61/lb. and a total cost of $74M, as part of its project financing initiative in support of the future advancement of the Wheeler River uranium project.
  • Denison says its physical uranium holdings will represent a sizeable asset, with a current market value of $78M comprising more than one-third of the company's expected share of Wheeler River's initial capital costs.
  • "This investment in uranium enhances the long-term financial stability of the company, as we advance towards a definitive development decision for the project," Denison says.
  • Uranium Energy Corp. also recently entered into agreements totaling $10.9M to buy 400K lbs. of U3O8 uranium concentrates.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.