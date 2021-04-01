Denison completes procurement of 2.5M lbs. U3O8 in project finance initiative
Apr. 01, 2021 9:50 AM ETDenison Mines Corp. (DNN)DNNBy: Carl Surran, SA News Editor
- Denison Mines (DNN +6.9%) says successfully secured 2.5M lbs. of uranium concentrates at a weighted average price of $29.61/lb. and a total cost of $74M, as part of its project financing initiative in support of the future advancement of the Wheeler River uranium project.
- Denison says its physical uranium holdings will represent a sizeable asset, with a current market value of $78M comprising more than one-third of the company's expected share of Wheeler River's initial capital costs.
- "This investment in uranium enhances the long-term financial stability of the company, as we advance towards a definitive development decision for the project," Denison says.
- Uranium Energy Corp. also recently entered into agreements totaling $10.9M to buy 400K lbs. of U3O8 uranium concentrates.