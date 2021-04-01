Canon Information and Imaging Solutions, merges into Canon U.S.A.
- Canon (CAJ -0.2%) announced that its wholly-owned subsidiary, Canon Information and Imaging Solutions (‘CIIS’), Inc. has merged into Canon U.S.A. Inc., becoming a new division effective April 1, 2021.
- The new division called Digital Imaging Solutions, will continue to develop software and provide professional services for Canon's business groups in the U.S., as well as continue its business process automation solutions business with external customers.
- Prior to the merger, CIIS contributed to a large number of projects and initiatives and the new Division will continue to be instrumental in developing and accelerating new types of solutions moving forward.