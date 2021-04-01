IM Cannabis acquiring MYM Nutraceuticals

Apr. 01, 2021 10:36 AM ETIM Cannabis Corp. (IMCC), MYMMFIMCC, MYMMFBy: Jonathan Block, SA News Editor6 Comments
  • Multi-country cannabis operator IM Cannabis (NASDAQ:IMCC) will acquire MYM Nutraceuticals (OTCQB:MYMMF) and its cannabis growing subsidiary, Highland Grow.
  • Terms of the deal call for MYM shareholders to receive 0.022 IMCC shares for each MYM share.
  • The implied MYM share price of $0.219 implies a nearly 18% premium based on the 20-day, volume-weighted average price.
  • The merger is expected to close in the second half of the year.
  • IM has operations in Canada, Germany, and Israel, while MYM is based in Vancouver and Highland Grow is based in Nova Scotia.
  • IM shares are up 3.2% to $7.35 in morning trading.
