National Energy Services Reunited to acquire Kuwait's Action Energy business
Apr. 01, 2021 10:44 AM ETNational Energy Services Reunited Corp. (NESR)NESRBy: Shweta Agarwal, SA News Editor
- National Energy Services Reunited (NASDAQ:NESR) signs preliminary agreement to acquire Kuwait-based Action Energy's oilfield service lines at a total cash consideration of ~$50M.
- The transaction comprises oil services contracts in certain services lines worth over $200M, planned to be operationally effective from April 1, 2021.
- NESR says these assets combined with its existing portfolio will position it to become a top-tier provider in Kuwait, with operations across the production, drilling and evaluation segments.
- The agreement also includes additional earnouts of ~$2M to be paid over the contracts' terms while the transaction is expected to close in Q2 2021.
