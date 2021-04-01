National Energy Services Reunited to acquire Kuwait's Action Energy business

  • National Energy Services Reunited (NASDAQ:NESR) signs preliminary agreement to acquire Kuwait-based Action Energy's oilfield service lines at a total cash consideration of ~$50M.
  • The transaction comprises oil services contracts in certain services lines worth over $200M, planned to be operationally effective from April 1, 2021.
  • NESR says these assets combined with its existing portfolio will position it to become a top-tier provider in Kuwait, with operations across the production, drilling and evaluation segments.
  • The agreement also includes additional earnouts of ~$2M to be paid over the contracts' terms while the transaction is expected to close in Q2 2021.
  • Previously (Feb. 24): National Energy Services Reunited EPS beats by $0.06, beats on revenue.
  • See earnings transcript.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.