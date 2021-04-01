Micron earnings call reveals 'disciplined' capex despite severe DRAM shortage
Apr. 01, 2021
- Micron's (NASDAQ:MU) fiscal Q2 earnings call discussed the product roadmap and the strong end market trends, particularly in mobile and auto, that drove the upside quarter. But analysts were focused on Micron's capex forecast.
- The company's 1-alpha DRAM and 176-layer NAND nodes are in volume production, ramping on plan, and Micron expects the nodes to "be our workhorse" for FY22.
- Micron says that Enterprise demand, which has been weak for the past few quarters, is starting to improve as IT budgets increase ahead of the economic reopening. Enterprise DRAM bit shipments "grew sharply" in FQ2 on the quarter but were down on the year.
- Cloud DRAM bit shipments grew sequentially this quarter, and Micron expects "robust demand from U.S. hyperscale customers" entering H2.
- Mobile revenue was up 21% Q/Q and up 44% Y/Y to $1.8B, driven by 5G phone demand. The Embedded unit was up 16% Q/Q and 34% Y/Y to $935M, driven by strong industrial demand and the automotive recovery.
- Storage sales were down 7% sequentially and 2% on the year due to SSD weakness. Micron expects storage revenue to recover with the 176-layer client SSD launch.
- Micron will return to share repurchases in FQ3 with its target of returning 50% of annual FCF to investors.
- Micron is targeting $9B capex for 2021, which means expenditures will be down about 40% in H2 compared to the first half of the year.
- Asked why the company isn't increasing capex during a severe DRAM shortage, Micron says "we do remain disciplined" with capex and "want to make sure we manage it prudently."
- Micron shares are up 6.1% after yesterday's upside earnings report and strong quarterly forecast.
- Source: Earnings call transcript.