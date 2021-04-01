Toyota U.S. sales jumped 87% in March, APV sales up three-fold

Apr. 01, 2021 11:59 AM ETToyota Motor Corporation (TM)TMBy: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor1 Comment
  • Toyota (TM -1.6%) reports March sales expanded 87% Y/Y to 253,783 units. Q1 sales rose 21.6% to 603,066 units vs. Edmunds estimate of 19.9%.
  • Toyota division sales grew 83.6% Y/Y to 220,597 units and Lexus division sales surged 112.9% to 33,186 units.
  • APV sales more than tripled in March, rose 322.8% and for the quarter +152%. APV sales mix represented nearly 24% of total March volume and nearly 23% of quarterly volume.
  • Hybrid sales soared 290.7% to 60,133 vehicles for the month and +135.2% to 138,326 units for the quarter.
  • SUV sales +114.3%, Sienna +272.8%, Pickup sales +48.6% and Tundra sales+0.5% for the month.
  • Truck sales up 103.4% Y/Y to 171,216 and car sales +60.1% to 82,567 units.
