Investview rallies on record bitcoin mining revenue and profit margins in March
Apr. 01, 2021 12:13 PM ETInvestview, Inc. (INVU)INVUBy: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor
- Investview (OTCQB:INVU +15.8%) expects to report that Investview's SAFETek subsidiary has reached a new all-time-high monthly revenue and profit margin for Mar 2021.
- Bitcoin mining revenue at SAFETek surged to all-time high of $3.1M in March (+32.5% from Feb gross revenue and +12% from Jan revenue).
- "The successful technology migration of ~71% of our highest performing mining servers to a new and lower fixed cost mining facility, is the result of our ongoing strategy to run at the lowest cost possible while continually optimizing and expanding our mining equipment," SAFETek’s EVP of Crypto Operations Rob Walther commented.
- Led by technology migration, gross profit margin increased by an estimated 11 percentage points to 77% between January 2021 and March 2021.
- Actual gross profits increased by 33% from $1.8M in January 2021, to $1.6M in February (during the move), to an estimated all time high of $2.4M in gross profit in March 2021.