Yiren Digital -9% despite delivering solid Q4 results
Apr. 01, 2021 12:14 PM ETYiren Digital Ltd. (YRD)YRDBy: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
- Yiren Digital (YRD -9.3%) Q4 revenue decreased to RMB 1.160.9M, compared to RMB 2,363.6M Y/Y due to decreased loan volume..
- Allowance for contract assets and receivables were RMB 34M, compared to RMB 588.3M Y/Y, due to decreased loan volume and improved risk performance as the loan product mix changed with the evolution of the Co.'s credit business model.
- Total amount of loans facilitated was RMB 8B, compared to RMB 4.2B last year.
- The delinquency rates for loans that are past due for 15-29 days, 30-59 days and 60-89 days were 1.2%, 1.7% and 1.4% respectively.
- Number of active investors of current investment products was 163,593 as of Dec. 31, 2020, representing a decrease of 4% from 170,907 as of Sept. 30, 2020.
- Total client assets for current investments products increased by 71% Q/Q to RMB 8.6B.
- “Our cash position remains strong with RMB 2.6B of cash and short-term investment as of Dec. 31, 2020 and excluding the one-time loss recognized, our non-GAAP net income was RMB 96.2M, increasing by 21% Q/Q." said Ms. Na Mei, CFO.
- 2021 Guidance: Wealth management business, total sales volume of current products to be between RMB 20-30B and credit-tech business, total loan originations to be between RMB 20-25B.
- Q4 2020 Investor Presentation
