Second Sight Medical appoints new acting CEO
Apr. 01, 2021 1:29 PM ETSecond Sight Medical Products, Inc. (EYES)EYESBy: Dulan Lokuwithana, SA News Editor
- Second Sight Medical Products (EYES -1.8%) has named Scott Dunbar as its new acting chief executive officer replacing the former acting CEO Matthew Pfeffer who has stepped down on March 26.
- Scott Dunbar, Second Sight’s former senior patent counsel and compliance officer, has served the company for 19 years.
- The new interim appointment was required to comply with NASDAQ rules which allow an independent director to continue as an acting CEO for no more than one year, the company said.
- Matthew Pfeffer was appointed as acting CEO on March 27, 2020. He was a member of the board and chairman of the audit committee at the time.