Subaru of America reports March sales growth of 102%
Apr. 01, 2021 2:45 PM ETSubaru Corporation (FUJHY)By: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor1 Comment
- Subaru (OTCPK:FUJHY) reports best-ever March sales +102% to 65,726 units. Q1 sales +23% to 160,426 units.
- Sales growth by model: Ascent +26.6% to 5,111 units; Forester +123.2% to 21,005 units; Outback +99% to 17,053 units; Crosstrek +175.9% to 14,065 units; BRZ +111.4% to 241 units; WRX/STI +69.1% to 2,290 units; Impreza +51.8% to 3,636 units.
- "Subaru of America and our retailers celebrate our best-ever March sales results, as well as the best first quarter sales in our brand's 53-year history," said Thomas J. Doll, President and CEO of Subaru of America, Inc. "The momentum behind this sales record is the continued trust and loyalty of our owners, which we were honored to see recognized by the 2021 Kelley Blue Book Brand Image Awards, which named Subaru the Most Trusted Brand for the seventh consecutive year, Best Overall Brand for the second consecutive year (and four out of the last six years), as well as Kelley Blue Book's Best Performance Brand for the second consecutive year."