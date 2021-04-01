Microsoft Army contract implies gaining market share from Amazon, says Wedbush
Apr. 01, 2021 2:50 PM ETMicrosoft Corporation (MSFT)MSFTBy: Brandy Betz, SA News Editor30 Comments
- Wedbush analyst Daniel Ives says Microsoft's (NASDAQ:MSFT) new HoloLens deal with the U.S. Army shows that the company is "gaining market share from Amazon/AWS" with the Department of Defense and Pentagon.
- Ives writes that the Pentagon is working on adopting next-generation technologies, which could help Microsoft build out its competitive moat over the next year to 18 months.
- Wedbush maintains an Outperform rating and $300 price target on Microsoft.
- Microsoft shares are up 2.5% to $241.70.
- Background: Yesterday, Microsoft announced a new U.S. Army agreement for mixed reality headsets that could be worth up to $21.88B over the next decade.
- Related: Microsoft previously won the up to $10B JEDI cloud contract from the Pentagon. But last month reports suggested the Pentagon could pull the program due to an ongoing legal challenge from Amazon.