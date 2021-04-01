American Honda sales top 92.5% for March
Apr. 01, 2021 2:58 PM ETHonda Motor Co., Ltd. (HMC)By: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor
- Honda (HMC -0.5%) reports U.S. total sales rose 92.5% Y/Y to 148,538 units in March. Q1 sales expanded 16.2% to 347,091 units vs. consensus of +13.1%.
- Car sales +43.6% and trucks sales +138.1% for the month.
- Sales in the Honda division +86.4% to 130,707 units. Truck sales expanded 132.3% to 81,684.
- Acura sales +153.4% to 17,831 units for the month. Truck sakes up 180.1% to 13,488.
- Sales of Honda electrified vehicles topped 10,000 for the first time in any month, led by the CR-V Hybrid with sales of 5,900 units.
- “One year after the global pandemic began to take its toll on the auto industry, it’s great to return to form with such strong March sales for both the Honda and Acura brands,” said Dave Gardner, executive vice president of National Operations at American Honda. “With all-time record sales for our all-new Acura MDX flagship and record March performance for the Honda HR-V, CR-V, Passport and Ridgeline, our light truck lineups are leading the way. In the near term, parts supply may challenge production pace but existing vehicle stocks can meet current demand.”