Kia Motors America sales up 9% in Q1
Apr. 01, 2021 3:10 PM ETKia Motors Corporation (KIMTF)KIMTFBy: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor
- Kia Motors America (OTCPK:KIMTF) reports Q1 units sales up 9% Y/Y to 66,523 vehicles.
- "After outpacing the industry last year, Kia is on the move again in 2021 and setting sales records as more new customers discover the world-class design and quality built into every one of our sporty sedans and capable SUVs," said Sean Yoon, president and CEO of Kia Motors North America and Kia Motors America. "The successful launches of the all-new Sorento and Carnival have added to the momentum established by the Telluride and helped push the Kia brand to new heights with even greater potential for future growth."