Templeton Global Income Fund declares $0.0377 dividend

Apr. 01, 2021 6:08 PM ETTempleton Global Income Fund (GIM)GIMBy: Akanksha Bakshi, SA News Editor
  • Templeton Global Income Fund (NYSE:GIM) declares $0.0377/share monthly dividend, 135.6% increase from prior dividend of $0.0160.
  • Forward yield 8.47%
  • Payable April 30; for shareholders of record April 15; ex-div April 14.
  • The Fund’s Board authorized the implementation of a managed distribution plan pursuant to which the Fund will make monthly distributions to shareholders at an annual minimum fixed rate of 7.5%, based on the average monthly net asset value of the Fund’s common shares; this plan commences with the Fund’s April distribution.
