Peloton Interactive closes on Precor deal
Apr. 01, 2021 4:27 PM ETPeloton Interactive, Inc. (PTON)PTONBy: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor15 Comments
- Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) says it officially closed on the acquisition of Precor.
- The company says the addition of Precor helps boost the U.S. manufacturing capacity. Peloton also anticipates boosting research and development capabilities with Precor's highly-skilled team and accelerating its penetration of the commercial market.
- Peloton plans to produce connected fitness products in the United States before the end of the calendar year.
- Precor President Rob Barker will continue to lead Precor and become CEO, Precor and General Manager, Peloton Commercial.
- Peloton acquired Precor for $420M in cash, subject to customary adjustments for working capital, transaction expenses, cash and indebtedness.
- Source: Press Release
- Loup Ventures thinks Peloton will be a dominant brand in 2021 due in part to the Precor addition.