Peloton Interactive closes on Precor deal

  • Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) says it officially closed on the acquisition of Precor.
  • The company says the addition of Precor helps boost the U.S. manufacturing capacity. Peloton also anticipates boosting research and development capabilities with Precor's highly-skilled team and accelerating its penetration of the commercial market.
  • Peloton plans to produce connected fitness products in the United States before the end of the calendar year.
  • Precor President Rob Barker will continue to lead Precor and become CEO, Precor and General Manager, Peloton Commercial.
  • Peloton acquired Precor for $420M in cash, subject to customary adjustments for working capital, transaction expenses, cash and indebtedness.
  • Source: Press Release
  • Loup Ventures thinks Peloton will be a dominant brand in 2021 due in part to the Precor addition.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.