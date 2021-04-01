Ready Capital announces securitization of $768M in bridge loans
- Ready Capital (NYSE:RC) closed a $629M commercial mortgage collateralized loan obligation with the limited right to acquire all or part of $139M in future funding participation interests.
- With the closure of this loan, Ready Capital Mortgage Financing 2021-FL5, the company has issued five CRE CLOs backed by $1.8B of collateral UPB.
- RCMF 2021-FL5 consists of 58 mortgage loans secured by 65 properties across U.S.; ~74% of the loan balance in the portfolio represents loans that were originated after the onset of the pandemic in March 2020.
- "The Ready Capital team has had great momentum at the start of this year closing over $650M in bridge loans during Q1," President of Commercial Real Estate Lending Anuj Gupta commented.