Turtle Beach extends and expands share buyback
Apr. 01, 2021 4:36 PM ETTurtle Beach Corporation (HEAR)HEARBy: Manshi Mamtora, CFA
- Gaming accessory maker, Turtle Beach (NASDAQ:HEAR) BOD approves an extension and expansion of its share repurchase program.
- Under the revised program, company authorizes purchase of up to $25M of common share in consumer market, or in block purchase transactions over the next two years.
- This is an expansion of the $15M authorization that was approved in April of 2019.
- The share repurchase program is scheduled to expire April 9, 2023.
- "As previously disclosed, we expect to generate adjusted EBITDA of approximately $45 million in 2021, implying a category-leading adjusted EBITDA margin of at least 12%. While our top priority is funding our core business and future growth drivers, including entering new product categories, we believe our stock represents an attractive investment opportunity in the gaming space, and we will take advantage of the opportunity to invest in our company as appropriate." said Juergen Stark, CEO.