Beam Therapeutics announces $300 million share sales agreement

  • Beam Therapeutics (BEAM -0.4%) has entered into an agreement with Jefferies to sell its common stock for an aggregate sales proceeds of up to $300M, the company announced today. Beam has also filed a mixed-shelf securities offering.
  • The company shares have witnessed a more than fourfold rise over the past 12-month period, and in January, Beam announced the sale of 2.8M shares for total proceeds of ~$260M intended for clinical development, strategic partnerships, and general corporate purposes.
  • Despite its pricey valuation, Seeking Alpha contributor Avisol Capital Partners expects its upcoming catalysts such as IND filings in 2021 to drive the share price even further.
