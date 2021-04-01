Beam Therapeutics announces $300 million share sales agreement
Apr. 01, 2021 Beam Therapeutics Inc. (BEAM) By: Dulan Lokuwithana, SA News Editor
- Beam Therapeutics (BEAM -0.4%) has entered into an agreement with Jefferies to sell its common stock for an aggregate sales proceeds of up to $300M, the company announced today. Beam has also filed a mixed-shelf securities offering.
- The company shares have witnessed a more than fourfold rise over the past 12-month period, and in January, Beam announced the sale of 2.8M shares for total proceeds of ~$260M intended for clinical development, strategic partnerships, and general corporate purposes.
- Despite its pricey valuation, Seeking Alpha contributor Avisol Capital Partners expects its upcoming catalysts such as IND filings in 2021 to drive the share price even further.