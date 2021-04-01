WW International prices $500M senior secured notes due 2029

  • WW International (NASDAQ:WW) prices $500M in aggregate principal amount of its 4.500% senior secured notes due 2029
  • Sale is expected to close on April 13, 2021.
  • The notes will be the senior secured obligations and will initially be guaranteed by the company’s subsidiaries that will also guarantee its proposed new senior secured credit facilities.
  • Net proceeds together with $1,000M of expected new term loan facility borrowings from the proposed new $1,175M senior secured credit facilities and cash on hand to repay existing credit facilities, redeem all of the $300M aggregate principal amount outstanding 8.625% senior notes due 2025, and general corporate purposes.
