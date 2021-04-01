Northwest Bank sells its insurance business to USI

Apr. 01, 2021 4:57 PM ETNorthwest Bancshares, Inc. (NWBI)NWBIBy: Shweta Agarwal, SA News Editor
  • Northwest Bank, a subsidiary of Northwest Bancshares (NASDAQ:NWBI), has entered into a definitive agreement to sell its insurance business offered through Northwest Insurance Services to USI Insurance Services.
  • "We are very pleased to have reached a definitive agreement with USI. USI is a well-managed, national provider who combines industry-leading capabilities delivered through longstanding, passionate and committed local service teams," said orthwest Bank's President and CEO Ron Seiffert.
  • The transaction is expected to close early in Q2 2021, subject to customary closing conditions.
  • Stock +2% after-hour.
  • "NWBI is offering an attractive dividend yield and a decent price upside," writes Sheen Bay Research on Seeking Alpha.
