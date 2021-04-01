Sinclair Television Group refinances credit facilities
Apr. 01, 2021 5:03 PM ETSinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (SBGI)SBGIBy: Jason Aycock, SA News Editor
- Sinclair Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:SBGI) has closed a partial refinancing and extension of credit facilities for its Sinclair Television Group unit.
- Among other changes, the amendment provides an extension of maturity for part of its existing term loan B-1 tranche, which has a maturity date of Jan. 3, 2024.
- STG has incurred new term loans of $740M, part of which is being used to partly refinance the B-1 tranche.
- The new term loans mature on April 1, 2028, bearing interest at Libor plus 3% or base rate plus 2% (at STG's option).