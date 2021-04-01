Preferred Apartment Communities chairman set to retire
Apr. 01, 2021
- Preferred Apartment Communities (NYSE:APTS) Executive Chairman Daniel DuPree won't stand for re-election at the company's annual stockholders meeting and will retire from the board as of June 3, 2021.
- DuPree, who is 74, has served on the company's board since 2011; he has been executive chairman since January 2020 and was chairman and CEO from April 2018 to December 2019.
- The company didn't name a successor in the statement announcing DuPree's retirement.
- "During Dan's tenure with the company, PAC has grown from a start-up to a premier real estate owner and operator focused in vibrant and growing Sunbelt markets," said PAC president and CEO, Joel T. Murphy.