Preferred Apartment Communities chairman set to retire

  • Preferred Apartment Communities (NYSE:APTS) Executive Chairman Daniel DuPree won't stand for re-election at the company's annual stockholders meeting and will retire from the board as of June 3, 2021.
  • DuPree, who is 74, has served on the company's board since 2011; he has been executive chairman since January 2020 and was chairman and CEO from April 2018 to December 2019.
  • The company didn't name a successor in the statement announcing DuPree's retirement.
  • "During Dan's tenure with the company, PAC has grown from a start-up to a premier real estate owner and operator focused in vibrant and growing Sunbelt markets," said PAC president and CEO, Joel T. Murphy.
