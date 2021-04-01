Fusion closes acquisition of IPN-1087 from Ipsen
Apr. 01, 2021 5:16 PM ETFusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (FUSN), IPSEY, IPSEFFUSN, IPSEY, IPSEFBy: Jonathan Block, SA News Editor
- Fusion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FUSN) has completed the acquisition of IPN-1087, a small molecule targeting tumors, from Ipsen (OTCPK:IPSEY).
- Fusion intends to use IPN-1087, which targets the protein neurotensin receptor 1 (NTSR1), to create an alpha-emitting radiopharmaceutical, FPI-2059, for solid tumors expressing NTSR1.
- Fusion has issued Ipsen (OTCPK:IPSEF) 600,000 of its shares.
- In addition, Fusion is obligated to pay Ipsen up to an additional 67.5M Euros ($79.5M) in developmental milestones, low single-digit royalties on future net sales, and up to 350M Euros ($412.2M) in net sales milestones.
- Fusion shares closed today down 1.2% to $10.59