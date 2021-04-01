Fusion closes acquisition of IPN-1087 from Ipsen

  • Fusion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FUSN) has completed the acquisition of IPN-1087, a small molecule targeting tumors, from Ipsen (OTCPK:IPSEY).
  • Fusion intends to use IPN-1087, which targets the protein neurotensin receptor 1 (NTSR1), to create an alpha-emitting radiopharmaceutical, FPI-2059, for solid tumors expressing NTSR1.
  • Fusion has issued Ipsen (OTCPK:IPSEF) 600,000 of its shares.
  • In addition, Fusion is obligated to pay Ipsen up to an additional 67.5M Euros ($79.5M) in developmental milestones, low single-digit royalties on future net sales, and up to 350M Euros ($412.2M) in net sales milestones.
  • Fusion shares closed today down 1.2% to $10.59
