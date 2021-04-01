Problems still linger at Total, Shell refineries slammed by Texas freeze
Apr. 01, 2021 By: Carl Surran, SA News Editor
- Texas' refining complex mostly has bounced back from February's crippling freeze, but with two notable exceptions.
- Bloomberg reports Total's (NYSE:TOT) Port Arthur refinery on the Texas Gulf Coast may need to keep its fluid catalytic cracking unit shut for 3-4 weeks of unplanned repairs, after it had to shut its sole gasoline-making FCC unit on March 26 because it could not keep a charge.
- The move also would require the 225K bbl/day plant's smaller crude unit to shut down because it has nowhere to put the gasoil that normally would be sent to the FCC.
- Royal Dutch Shell's (RDS.A, RDS.B) Deer Park refinery on the Houston Ship Channel reportedly is having problems with two relief valves on the 270K bbl/day DU-2 crude unit, which had restarted on March 17.
- The refinery is still trying to fix problems related to the freeze on the 70K bbl/day DU-1 crude unit, a companion vacuum distillation unit and a gas oil hydrotreater.
- Also, Chevron's (NYSE:CVX) Pasadena refinery on the Houston Ship Channel still needs to complete the restart of a catalytic reformer, FCC and light cycle oil hydrotreater, according to the report.
- At least 18 of Texas' 30 refineries and nearly 5M bbl/day of crude processing capacity were knocked out by the Arctic storm six weeks ago.