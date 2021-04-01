Gold edges higher after closing worst quarter in four years
- Gold futures finished higher for a second straight session, helped by a retreat in bond yields and weakness in the U.S. dollar, trimming its abysmal start to the year.
- The most-active June contract (XAUUSD:CUR) settled +0.8% to $1,728.40/oz., after a 1.8% gain yesterday, but the move offered little solace to a gold market that fell 9.5% for its worst quarter since 2016.
- ETFs: GLD, GDX, GDXJ, NUGT, IAU, JNUG, GGN, PHYS, DUST, JDST, SGOL
- The latest jobless claims numbers were "very poor," coming in higher than market estimates, which lifted safe-haven demand for gold, Wolfpack Capital's Jeff Wright tells MarketWatch.
- Gold was a prime beneficiary of collapsing interest rates in the early months of the pandemic, but that zeal has cooled as investors have switched out of gold and into markets such as industrial metals that stand to prosper from the lifting of COVID-19 lockdowns.
- Gold's decline has whacked mining shares and ETFs backed by gold; investors have pulled a net $7.5B this year from the SPDR Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:GLD), the biggest such fund.